Man accused of stealing people’s wheels — not the whole car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of stealing the wheels off of cars.

According to police, the most recent case happened around September 30 in the 1400 block of Iberville Street. They say a man parked his car overnight and discovered all four wheels had been stolen when he returned the next day.

Police identify the suspect as 41-year-old Wallace Gilmore. They say he was driving a white Nissan sedan, either a Maxima or Altima.

We dug a little deeper into the investigation and found at least two other cases that Gilmore may have also committed.

We found surveillance footage that shows another, similar theft on September 5 in the 4000 block of Iroquois Street. Video shows a white car pull up to a parked vehicle. The driver of the white car is then seen removing tires from the parked car and putting them in the trunk of the white car. The victim's car can be seen jacked up with its wheels removed as the white car drives away from the area.

Another case happened on September 8 in the 4600 block of MacArthur Boulevard. In that surveillance footage, a white car also pulls up to the scene and the driver removes wheels from a parked car. Again, the victim's car remains jacked up in the air as the driver puts the stolen wheels in the trunk of his car and then drives from the scene.

Police say Gilmore is under investigation for the cases on Iberville, Iroquois, and MacArthur as well as other crimes in the department's First District.

If you can help lead police to Gilmore, call CrimeStoppers. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 338 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.