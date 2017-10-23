Katie’s Kitchen: Wild mushroom and Louisiana blue crab bisque

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Like a lot of things in New Orleans, you'll want to start with a roux.

Each week, Katie's Kitchen on News with a Twist offers up the best recipes from Chef Scot Craig, owner of the iconic Katie's Restaurant and Bar in Mid-City.

Today, Craig and his friend, Cowboy Mouth drummer Fred Leblanc, are making a wild mushroom and Louisiana blue crab bisque. Yum!

Here's the recipe:

Wild mushroom and Louisiana blue crab bisque

Butter

White flour

Onion (half white onion)

Celery (2 stalks)

Creole seasoning (pinch)

Pepper (pinch)

Seafood stock (cup)

Claw meat 1/2 pound

Lump crabmeat 1/2 pound

Portobello mushroom (10)

Provel cheese (or Brie) (1/2 pound)

Heavy cream (2 quarts)

Instructions:

-Dice onion and celery (fine)

-Dice mushrooms (fine)

-Make roux with butter and flour carefully cooking as to not brown

-Add stock

-Add diced onions and celery to soften

-Add mushrooms

-Cook for 3 mins

-Add cream and whisk to thicken

-Add Provel cheese

-Last add crab meats

-Cook on simmer for one hour