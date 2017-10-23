Katie’s Kitchen: Wild mushroom and Louisiana blue crab bisque

NEW ORLEANS -- Like a lot of things in New Orleans, you'll want to start with a roux.
Each week, Katie's Kitchen on News with a Twist offers up the best recipes from Chef Scot Craig, owner of the iconic Katie's Restaurant and Bar in Mid-City.
Today, Craig and his friend, Cowboy Mouth drummer Fred Leblanc, are making a wild mushroom and Louisiana blue crab bisque. Yum!
Here's the recipe:
Wild mushroom and Louisiana blue crab bisque
Butter
White flour
Onion (half white onion)
Celery (2 stalks)
Creole seasoning (pinch)
Pepper (pinch)
Seafood stock (cup)
Claw meat 1/2 pound
Lump crabmeat 1/2 pound
Portobello mushroom (10)
Provel cheese (or Brie) (1/2 pound)
Heavy cream (2 quarts)
Instructions:
-Dice onion and celery (fine)
-Dice mushrooms (fine)
-Make roux with butter and flour carefully cooking as to not brown
-Add stock
-Add diced onions and celery to soften
-Add mushrooms
-Cook for 3 mins
-Add cream and whisk to thicken
-Add Provel cheese
-Last add crab meats
-Cook on simmer for one hour