John Besh out at Besh Restaurant Group

NEW ORLEANS – Chef John Besh has stepped down from his position as head of the Besh Restaurant Group.

In a letter obtained by the New Orleans Advocate, Besh announced today that he will sever all ties with the company he founded, which oversees 14 restaurants and 1,200 employees.

Besh plans to take time to focus on his family, according to the Advocate.

In an explosive report published over the weekend by NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, 25 current and former Besh Restaurant Group employees alleged a culture of sexual harassment throughout the organization.

Besh is accused of having sexual relationships with several female employees and using his position as leverage to coerce women into having sex with him.

This morning, Harrah’s Casino released a statement saying that the company had severed all ties with Besh and will immediately shutter the Besh Steak restaurant located in the casino.