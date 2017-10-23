× Entergy gives Delgado $50k check for line worker program

NEW ORLEANS — Delgado Community College is launching a new program in January at their Jefferson Parish campus that will provide line worker training.

Monday, the school unveiled their new facility for the program, including a climbing pit, Entergy trucks and example lines.

To celebrate, Delgado held a wire cutting ceremony, and they also got a big $50,000 check from Entergy.

Entergy reps said there’s a looming shortage of line workers, and they’ll need 550 line workers across Louisiana over the next five years.

Delgado’s program just takes 25 weeks, and then students can go to work. The starting salary is $33,000 a year, plus overtime.

And within six to eight years, line workers can reach senior level, making roughly $80,000 a year, plus overtime.

Delgado and Entergy are both very excited about the partnership.

“This is another opportunity for us to provide quality education and training for this community. We feel as though, if we can change one life, we can change a community,” said Delgado Community College Chancellor Joan Davis.

“This is a part of our $5 Million workforce development investment that we’re making across the state. We’re investing about a million dollars here in the City of New Orleans and we’re investing in areas that we think will be beneficial and provide economic development to the city,” said President & CEO of Entergy New Orleans Charles Rice. “And this is really one of them. There is an aging workforce in the entire utility industry. We have a number of people who are going to be retiring over the next five years and we want to make sure we have workers in place to replace those workers, when they decide to step out.”

If you’re interested, you just need a high school diploma or GED, a driver’s license, and you’ll have to pass a drug and background screening.