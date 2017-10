× Double shooting in Marrero leaves man dead, woman fighting for her life

Marrero – A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a double shooting in Marrero Monday night.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. off of 2nd Avenue near Walkertown Way.

The man died at the scene and the woman was transported to University Hospital where she’s listed in critical condition.

No further details have been released.

