Dig out the jackets! Fall weather is here and sticking around

NEW ORLEANS — Fall weather enthusiasts and hunters are rejoicing today, as highs today topped out in the middle 70s after Sunday’s strong cold front. Unlike the last front however, this week will stay cool!

Dry weather will be the theme for the next five to six days, as a reinforcing shot of brisk dry air moves in with a dry cold front Tuesday evening. This front, along with another blast of cool air late week, will not allow it to get above 75º degrees all week.

Perhaps the big headline though is our morning lows. On Wednesday morning we may see the chance for even a few upper 30s on the north shore away from the lake, while both the south and north shore will be in the low to middle 40s! Highs on Wednesday will top out only in the upper 60s. The second cold front will again keep highs on Saturday and Sunday only in the 60s and possibly into early next week!

Time to break out the jackets!