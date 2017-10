NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing New Orleans East boy.

Javon Lewis was last seen on October 21 at his home in the 4800 block of Sandalwood Drive, according to the NOPD.

Lewis, who has been diagnosed with mental health issues, was last seen wearing his school uniform, which consists of a dark blue shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Javon Lewis is asked to contact any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070.