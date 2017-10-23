65 pounds of marijuana found in couple’s Amazon order

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating after a Florida couple found 65 pounds of marijuana in their Amazon order, according to WFTV.

“We love Amazon and do a lot of shopping on Amazon,” the customer, who was not identified.

The customer and her fiancé ordered 27-gallon storage containers, so they could put some items away in storage. They told WFTV the containers were heavier than they thought they should be.

When the couple opened the containers, they were immediately hit with the marijuana’s strong odor.

Police seized the order and launched an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made.

The couple said they feared for their safety following the shipment, but Amazon customer service offered no support.

Amazon has issued a statement saying it worked with the customers to ensure their safety and will assist law enforcement investigating the case.