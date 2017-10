× NOPD: 1 killed, 1 wounded in Desire shooting

New Orleans – One man is dead and another is wounded following a shooting Saturday night in the Desire neighborhood.

Police were called to the 2900 block of Oliver White Avenue around 8 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds.

EMS rushed both victims to the hospital where one died from his injuries. Police say the victim who died is in his 30’s.

No further information has been released.

29.986815 -90.034675