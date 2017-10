× Motorcyclist killed in Gentilly crash

New Orleans – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Gentilly.

According to police, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Lakeshore Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police haven’t said what led up to the crash.

30.027231 -90.078598