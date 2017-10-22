× Lead dog: Saints take lead in NFC South with 26-17 win at Green Bay

The Saints started slow, and finished fast.

The result: a 26-17 win at Green Bay that puts the 4-2 Saints in first place in the NFC South. The Saints won their fourth game in a row, their longest streak since they won the first five games of the 2013 season.

“We’re fighting, we are preparing, we are working hard,” said Saints head coach Sean Payton of his team’s hot streak.

The Saints scored on their first four possessions of the second half.

Drew Brees threw a 22 yard touchdown pass to Brandon Coleman early in the third quarter. The point after touchdown was blocked. The Saints trailed 14-13.

The Saints later scored on a pair of Wil Lutz field goals and 1 yard sneak by Brees in the fourth quarter. Brees complex 27 of 38 passes for 331 yards. He bounced back after throwing interceptions on the Saints first two possessions.

Green Bay quarterback Brett Hundley, starting in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers completed 12 of 25 passes for 87 yards.

The Saints host the Chicago Bears next Sunday. The Bears upset the Panthers Sunday in Chicago, 17-3.