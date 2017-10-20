× Westbank Heritage Festival moved inside the Alario Center

JEFFERSON, La. – The Westbank Heritage Festival has been moved indoors due to the threat of bad weather this weekend.

The third annual festival will now take place inside the Alario Center in Westwego on October 21 and 22.

Doors open at noon on both days and tickets are $5.

The all-ages festival will feature a wide selection of food and activities for children and adults.

SWV, Dru Hill, Dj Jubilee, The Jones Sisters, Robin Barnes, and Tonya Boyd-Cannon, are among the musical acts scheduled to perform.