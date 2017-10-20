Warriors preparing for Pelicans bigs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- The Pelicans have lost 17 of their last 18 meetings with the Warriors, but the defending NBA champions are preparing for a tough match-up against the duo of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

“You don’t really see many dominant big men in the league these days—much less two on the same team, so it’s a different look," said Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr. "We’re going to have to be really active on them without fouling. We’re going to have to get on the glass. We can’t get bullied on the offensive glass. This is a powerful team so we know we’ve got a big job on our hands.”

Warriors big man and NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Draymond Green, suffered a knee injury in their opener, but Head Coach Steve Kerr said at shoot-around that he will be active for the game.

“We know what you’re going to get out of AD," Green said. "We know what you’re going to get out of [Cousins]. You’re probably not going to stop them. That’s just the nature of great scorers. But if you can make it a little tougher and try to wear them down over the course of 48 minutes, maybe the shots that they may hit in the first quarter, they won’t hit in the 4th.”

“I know he loves the challenge of trying to guard AD and DeMarcus when he’s had the chance so you know he’ll be ready for that," said Warriors guard Stephen Curry. "The crazy thing is he’s the front line on that, but it’s a team defense against those two guys because they’re such good talent.”

Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. (CT) at the Smoothie King Center, as the Pelicans try to snap their 7-game lose-streak against the Warriors.