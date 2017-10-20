× Waitr food delivery app launches Thanksgiving food drive

NEW ORLEANS — Waitr, the on-demand restaurant platform, is starting a new Thanksgiving food drive using its food-delivery app to help feed the needy in the communities they serve.

When anyone orders from Waitr, they’ll have the option to help feed a family in their own community with a donation.

Called “Share Thanksgiving”, the food drive allows Waitr users to click on the designated “Donate a Meal” button after they order.

Should they choose to do so, they will then be prompted to select a dollar amount ranging from $2 to $10. Waitr and its participating restaurant partners will also match a portion of their customers’ donations.

Using all of these donations, Waitr will deliver free hot meals prepared by local restaurants to hungry families during Thanksgiving week.

“While Thanksgiving is typically a time to reflect on how fortunate we are, there are also many people who unfortunately need help putting food on their tables,” said Chris Meaux, CEO and founder of Waitr. “We’re so grateful for our customers and restaurant partners, whose combined efforts will assist us in making this Thanksgiving a day of hope for those in need.”

Share Thanksgiving will be a major undertaking across the entire Southeast, as Waitr has more than 2,500 restaurant partners and a presence in more than 100 cities.

“Our goal is to ensure none of our neighbors go hungry this Thanksgiving,” said Meaux.

Launched in 2015, Waitr is an on-demand restaurant platform designed to connect local restaurants to hungry consumers. Founded in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Waitr’s mission is to develop the local food culture for communities across the United States by expanding the reach of local restaurant menus.