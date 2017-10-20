× Visitation held for fallen NOPD officer

NEW ORLEANS — A steady crowd of mourners filed into the Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel on Washington Avenue Friday night, Oct 20, to remember NOPD officer Marcus McNeil. One week earlier, McNeil was shot and killed by a suspect in New Orleans East.

The fallen officer’s funeral will be on Oct. 21 at the Household of Faith Church at 9300 I-10 Service Road. Visitation will resume from 8:00 to 10:00 that morning. It will be followed by a funeral service.

After the funeral service at the church, McNeil’s body will be taken to Mt. Olivet Cemetery for internment. The NOPD is asking people to show their respects by lining Dwyer Road between Bundy and Read Boulevard as McNeil’s motorcade passes by.

According to the NOPD, McNeil was shot following a traffic stop shortly after midnight on October 13. NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison says McNeil was one of at least four officers who participated in the traffic stop. Harrison says at one point the suspect began firing shots and at least one officer returned fire.

Police identify the suspect as 30-year-old Darren Bridges. Police say Bridges was able to fatally shoot McNeil before the suspect was shot by another officer.

Harrison says the department is using footage from officer body cameras, TASER cameras, and surveillance footage from nearby homes and businesses to put together a complete timeline of the events surrounding McNeil’s death.

Bridges was treated at UMC for his wounds and booked with first degree murder.

McNeil was a three-year veteran of the NOPD. He leaves behind a wife and two children, ages 5 and 2.