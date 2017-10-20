× Three separate shootings in Orleans Parish, three men were hurt

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three shootings in Orleans Parish Thursday night.

The shootings were just hours apart from each other, leaving three men injured.

In New Orleans East, one man was shot near Abramson High School in the 5600 block of Read Blvd just before 11 p.m.

He was transported to a local hospital.

In the 7th ward, a man was shot near the intersection of Annette and North Rocheblave Streets just before 9 p.m.

His injuries are non-life threatening.

A man was shot near Fuel Express Mart in the 6500 block of Morrison Rd in New Orleans East just before 8:30 p.m.

No word on his condition.

If you have any information on these cases, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.