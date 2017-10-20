Public invited to NASA’S Stennis Space Center Open House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Thursday, Stennis Space Center invited civilians out for an opportunity to view a test firing of am RS-25 flight engine.

The theme for the event is SSC - 56 Years of Making Fire and Rain! to commemorate the anniversary of the rocket engine test site. NASA announced plans on October 25, 1961, to build a site in south Mississippi for testing the Apollo Program rocket stages that carried humans from Earth to the moon.

Other activities at the open house were exhibits, demonstrations, and speakers It was hosted by participating Stennis agencies prior to an afternoon test of RS-25 flight engine No. 2063 on the A-1 Test Stand. The engine is being tested for use by NASA’s new Space Launch System (SLS), being built to carry humans to deep-space destinations, including Mars.