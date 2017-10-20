Pothole of the day: Fix it Jesus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- Folks in Little Woods say this pothole on Curran Road and Mercier Street has been there for a few months.

Neighbors say they called the Sewerage and Water Board to come and fix it, but all they did was put some gravel in it.

They say they were supposed to come back and put some blacktop on it, but they never did.

Folks have to swerve around it, and neighbors are concerned that their mailbox will get hit, or other cars.

They say the gravel is not cutting it and after awhile the gravel just washes away and leaves big hole.

