NOPD looking for two men who robbed woman in French Quarter parking lot

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two men who robbed a woman in a French Quarter parking garage after implying they had a gun.

The robbery occurred just before 8 p.m. on October 19 in the 800 block of Iberville Street, according to the NOPD.

The two men cornered a woman who was walking down the stairs in the parking garage by blocking the exit door.

One of the men grabbed the woman’s cell phone and said “let go or I am going to shoot you,” according to the NOPD.

The woman let go of her cell phone, and the man who threatened her grabbed her purse and tossed it to the second man, who dropped it to the ground and started going through it.

Both men ran away.

One of the men was dressed in a grey hoodie, black pants, and was carrying a large red backpack.

Anyone with information on this incident asked to call any Eight District Detective at (504) 658-6080, or contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.