× NOLA Ready asks residents to clean catch basins before rainy weekend

New Orleans — NOLA Ready, the city’s emergency preparedness alert service, is asking residents across Orleans Parish to clean out their catch basins in preparation of a rainy weekend.

The service sent out the following e-mail to residents on Thursday afternoon:

Dear NOLA-

A rainy weekend is forecast in New Orleans, with isolated showers possibly beginning Friday. Please clean in front of your catch basins today and help reduce street flooding.

You can also adopt a catch basin on our website and get cleaning reminders before rain or tropical weather.

Stay alert to weather conditions and never walk or drive through flooded areas.

– The Team at NOLA Ready

NOLA Ready is the City of New Orleans’ emergency preparedness campaign, managed by the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.