JPSO says skimmer devices found on pumps at popular Metairie gas station

METAIRIE, LA — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says that at about 4:30 this afternoon, Oct 20, deputies responded to a report of credit card skimming devices being found at the gas pumps of a popular business.

Deputies say it happened at the Circle K in the 2200 block of North Causeway Boulevard. They say they were contacted by employees who found skimmers and cameras on two of the business’ gas pumps.

Deputies did not know how long the devices had been in place.

Customers who have used credit cards to make purchases at the store’s pumps are asked to keep a close watch on their credit card and bank accounts for any unusual activity.

The JPSO wants anyone with a complaint to contact the department’s Economic Crimes Division at 504-364-5300.

It’s not the first time that criminals are suspected of using the credit card skimming devices on pumps in Jefferson Parish. Deputies are urging customers to take a close look at any gas pump to see if there’s anything that looks out of the ordinary or out of place.