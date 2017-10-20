John Curtis beats Holy Cross 37-15 on Friday Night Football
-
Chalmette beats Holy Cross in a thriller on Friday Night Football
-
Holy Cross beats Rummel for the first time in 25 years on Friday Night Football
-
Brother Martin snaps Holy Cross 3 game win streak on Friday Night Football
-
John Curtis beats St. Aug in prep football
-
John Curtis routs Jesuit in prep football
-
-
Covington shuts out Holy Cross 6-0 in prep football
-
Back to the Shrine: Prep football returns to Airline Drive
-
Moms & music make this high school football game the oldest rivalry in the state
-
Keeping the Jesuit/Holy Cross rivalry going
-
‘Build the wall’ chant at high school football game in Utah sparks controversy
-
-
Updated: Ehret’s Lambert dismissed, LHSAA confirms investigation, LHSAA and John Curtis lawyers to meet
-
St. Aug tops Jesuit 37-24 on Friday Night Football
-
Holy Cross dominates E.D. White in Jamboree week action