If Brees throws for 300 yards, you could win a cruise!

MIAMI – One more reason to cheer for the Saints? You could win a Carnival Cruise!



Carnival Cruise Line is partnering with Saints QB Drew Brees’ Dream Foundation to give away a free cruise each time the Saints pass for more than 300 yards in a game during this 2017 season.

And you know what? The Saints can do it.

In fact, Brees holds the NFL record for 300-yard games– 113 of them.

The key to winning the sweepstakes might be figuring out which game (or games) will have the kind of playbook that allows Brees to throw the ball- a lot. If the Saints win a game on carries instead of passes, you might be out of luck.

You can only enter one time – and only before the start of one game.

Then, after a 300-yard passing game, Carnival will randomly select one of the fans who entered the sweepstakes for that game to get the free cruise.

Brees says it’s a win-win for cruise-loving Who-Dats.

“Carnival is helping to provide much needed support and assistance,” says Brees, “to some very special children and their families.”

The Dream Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life for cancer patients, as well as providing care, education and opportunities for children and families in need.

Carnival VP Scott Becher says the cruise line is “honored” to team up with Brees, “to raise funds and awareness for his Foundation which does such wonderful work for children and their families each and every day.”

For full sweepstakes rules and regulations, visit www.carnival.com/saints. Additional information on the Brees Dream Foundation is available at www.drewbrees.com.