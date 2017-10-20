Hollywood South News with Jabari: Tyler Perry talks Boo 2 & Nola shot ‘Geostorm’ in theaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Just in time for Halloween! Tyler Perry's Boo 2: A Madea Halloween finally made it to theaters. I can say personally that it's just as funny as the first one or even funnier!

Tyler Perry premiered the film in NewOrleans a couple of weeks ago and he told me how much fun he had making the movie and what his favorite scene was. "All the stuff I did in the car," Tyler said. "But there was a last minute scene where the last minute where I told them to move the camera to the other side of the field and I did the Get Out run.

On Thursday, before opening night, Boo 2: A Madea Halloween grossed over $700,000. The studio's predicting it to be number one at the box office this weekend.