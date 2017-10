Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SINGAPORE -- A bizarre moment overseas is caught on camera.

What people are calling a "ghost car" was captured on a traffic camera in Singapore.

The footage shows the small silver vehicle suddenly emerge as the exact moment that it causes a crash.

Viewers of the clip have been left confused, as there is no sign of the car before it's hit.

Many people have watched the footage again and again, desperately trying to see where the car comes from.