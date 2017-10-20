× Cookin’ with Nino: Lemon Parfait

Lemon Parfait

For 5 people

Ingredients:

1pint of heavy cream

20 oz. 2 jars Dickinson’s lemon curd

1 cup confectioners (powdered) sugar

1 tablespoon real vanilla extract

1 tablespoon lemon zest from a real lemon

Mixed fruit for topping blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, & cherries

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, whip heavy cream until it forms stiff peaks. Add lemon curd, sugar, vanilla and zest…..mix until all ingredients are incorporated. Place parfait mixture in wine glasses topped or layered between fresh fruit. Return to refrigerator for about 1 hour for mixture to chill.

