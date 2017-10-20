200 year old clock takes a licking (from Hurricane Katrina) and keeps on ticking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - At the New Orleans Museum of Art, it's about time.

About time for a 200 year old clock that finally gets the spot it deserves. It's a spot in the spotlight.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood notices something about this clock that's now in the spotlight.

This clock is much more than a clock. It's a miracle.

New Orleans Museum of Art curator Mel Buchanan agrees that the clock, this clock is in fact a real miracle.

Mel Buchanan is more than a musuem curator. She's part of the team that saved the clock which was donated to the museum.

The gift was given in pieces, practically. Hardly a whole clock. It was a whole mess.

It was in a New Orleans clock shop getting fixed when Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005. Katrina left the clock underwater and a mess.

The clock was in a real fix.

Then the clock took a real trip back in time. It went back to London where it all started. In the England where one of the world's top clock doctors brought the clock back to life.

Now, it's ticking and tocking and chiming on the hour the way it was when it was born back in the 1800's.

It's guilded with gold and bronze and what looks like diamonds and emeralds and rubies.

It's at the New Orleans Museum of Art on the second floor for you to see.

It's simply, timely.