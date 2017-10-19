Would you eat it? Stabbed Bloody Brain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what frightful dish Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

It's Halloween time and that means Test Kitchen Taylor is making frightful treats to go along with some of her classic DIY costumes! Today she was a DIY 1950s Housewife, which was a crowd favorite from last year's costumes. Her food of choice? Stabbed Bloody Brain Jell-O Mold!

Bloody Stabbed Brain Jell-O

Brain:

2 cups boiling water

2 small pkg JELL-O Peach Flavor Gelatin

1.5 cups cold water, divided

1 can (5 oz.) evaporated milk

Glass:

1 1/2 cups sugar

3/4 cups water

Blood:

3/4 cup water

1 small pkg JELL-O Strawberry Flavor Gelatin

2 Tbsp. cornstarch

-Add boiling water to peach gelatin, stir 2 min. until completely dissolved. Stir in evaporated milk and cold water; pour into JELL-O Halloween Brain Mold sprayed with cooking spray.

-Refrigerate 3 hours or until gelatin is firm.

-Meanwhile, make the caramel: Bring granulated sugar and water to a boil in a small high-sided saucepan, stirring, until sugar dissolves. Reduce heat to medium-high, and cook until mixture just starts to turn pale gold around edges. Remove from heat, and immediately pour caramel onto a rimmed baking sheet. Working quickly, tilt pan to spread caramel to edges to make a very thin layer. Let cool to harden.

-Un-mold gelatin from brain mold onto a plate.

-Mix strawberry gelatin mix and cornstarch in a small microwaveable bowl. Stir in cold water. Microwave on HIGH 3 min.; stir.

-Spoon over the unmolded brain.

-Twist caramel pan to release and break caramel in order for it to resemble broken glass. Place shards of caramel "glass" in the brain.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!