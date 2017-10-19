× Westwego man struck by SUV, killed on Highway 90

BOUTTE, La. — A Westwego man died Wednesday night after he was struck by a vehicle along Highway 90 in Boutte.

According to State Police, troopers responded just after 9 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 90 West at Myrtle Street.

The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Christopher Bergeron.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office told troopers that they were responding to a possible intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway.

Bergeron was struck by a 2012 Lincoln Navigator driven by a 57-year-old Mississippi woman.

Bergeron was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is not suspected for the Mississippi woman. No citations have been issued, and the crash remains under investigation.

Troopers would like to remind residents that crashes involving pedestrians can often be avoided by following some basic safety guidelines.

Pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing, walk in the opposite direction of traffic and always avoid walking on the roadway in dark areas. Pedestrians must also assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night. Crossing roadways only in well-lit, designated areas and always walking facing traffic will enhance the safety for pedestrians.