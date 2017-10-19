× Tonya Harding movie ‘I, Tonya’ will show at New Orleans Film Fest

NEW ORLEANS — The new movie, “I, Tonya,” is about competitive ice skater Tonya Harding’s rise among the ranks at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, but her future in the sport is thrown into doubt when her ex-husband intervenes.

Tonya Harding is played by actress Margot Robbie.

There’s a lot of buzz about his new movie, which will show at the New Orleans Film Festival on Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. The showing will take place at the Ace Hotel. For ticket information, click HERE.

Here’s the trailer for “I, Tonya.”