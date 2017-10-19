Three things fantasy players need to know about Saints at Packers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- NFL on FOX sideline reporter Jen Hale shares three things fantasy players need to know about Sunday's Saints at Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, at noon.

1. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is out with a broken collarbone.

Green Bay will be relying on 3rd-year backup QB Brett Hundley. Their offensive attack could look very different based on Hundley's relief performance this past Sunday. Wide receivers like Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson may not be as effective as usual.

2. Green Bay may rely on the run game much more this week.

Ty Montgomery has had two weeks to get back into football shape after being out with a rib injury. He'll split carries with a rookie who's been impressing lately: Aaron Jones. Jones had 125 yards in his first professional start versus the Cowboys and 41 yards this past Sunday against the Vikings.

3. Saints Defense

Just to make things harder for Hundley, the Saints have the #1 fantasy defense of the week! The Saints D scored 32 points versus Detroit this past Sunday for the top spot. The Texans defense recorded 23 points, the Rams D scored 21.

Best of luck with those fantasy leagues, everybody!