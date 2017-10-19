New hostel coming to downtown New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- A nonprofit that opens hostels around the country is doing just that in New Orleans.

Hostelling International, or HI, is setting up the HI New Orleans hostel in the CBD.

They're planning to open by next fall.

HI New Orleans hopes to attract young travelers to the city without breaking the bank.

The new hostel is located on Canal Street across from the Saenger Theatre.

It will feature 24 private rooms and 122 dorm beds in shared rooms.

HI USA hosts more than 1 million overnight stays each year, with guests from more than 100 countries.