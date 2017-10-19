JPSO releases video of Metairie Bank robbery suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. -- Deputies in Jefferson Parish are searching for the man in the video above.

He's accused of robbing Metairie Bank in the 3600 block of Jefferson Highway just after 9:30 a.m. Oct. 10.

The suspect reportedly walked into the bank and demanded money from a teller while armed with a weapon.

The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, and then the suspect fled on foot.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery is asked to call the JPSO Robbery Section at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-837-8477.