JPSO: Missing man last seen in Waggaman 13 days ago

WAGGAMAN, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kirk Plaisance, who was last seen in Waggaman on October 6 about 6 p.m.

Plaisance’s vehicle was found locked and undisturbed near the intersection of South Kenner Road and River Road.

Plaisance is a white male, approximately 5-foot, 7 inches tall with a slim build, and is balding.

He was likely wearing a red shirt around the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact our Missing Persons Section at 504-364-5300 or call 911 to speak to a deputy.