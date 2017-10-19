× Former Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Colonel to formally announce run for Sheriff

Metairie– Former Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Colonel John Fortunato is expected to formally announce his plan to run for Sheriff of Jefferson Parish at an event this evening.

Fortunato, a 46-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department, retired back in December.

His retirement came in the wake of the retirement of Sheriff Newell Normand and the appointment of interim Sheriff Joe Lapinto.

Fortunato’s formal announcement will come at an event tonight at the Balcony Ballroom in Metairie at 5:30 P.M.

He is expected to face off with Lapinto for the role of the Parish’s top cop in a March 24th election.