City of Kenner says oil platform explosion caused no air quality health issues

KENNER, LA — Sunday’s oil platform explosion did not cause any health issues for the air quality in the surrounding area. That’s the word from the City of Kenner.

Thursday, the city announced the results of an environmental study that monitored the air quality in Kenner neighborhoods.

According to the city, Clovelly Oil, which owns the platform, contacted an environmental company to conduct the air monitoring. The city released the results that showed, “The results of real-time air monitoring in the community indicate that crude oil and natural gas-associated compounds and combustion products were not present at levels that would pose a health concern.”

The explosion sent seven workers to the hospital. As of Thursday, three were still in the hospital. An eighth worker identified as Timothy Morrison of Katy, Texas, remained missing.

Kenner city leaders said that the city’s police department along with Jefferson Parish’s sheriff’s office and fire department were continuing the search for Morrison.

In a written statement regarding the environmental study, Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn is quoted as saying, “While recognizing this is certainly good news for the city of Kenner, we continue to offer our prayers and best wishes to the victims, their families and anyone affected by this tragedy.”

Workers are also continuing to search the shore line for debris and oil from the explosion. Any oil that is located will be tested to see if it is from the platform. All debris is being disposed of by contractors.

During the initial response to the explosion, Kenner’s boat launch was closed to the public. But as of 3:00 Thursday afternoon, the boat launch and park area were reopened.

“While the rig was not located within Kenner city limits, we are working hand-in-hand with the Sheriff’s Office and the other agencies investigating this event,” Zahn said in a news release. “We appreciate the patience of our residents as far as the closing of the boat launch is concerned.”