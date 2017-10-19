× Accused cop killer smears himself with feces in front of Judge and potential jurors

New Orleans– The man accused of killing NOPD Officer Daryle Holloway two years ago will have a competency hearing on Tuesday morning, after disrupting jury selection for his trial on Monday, by smearing himself with feces in front of the Judge and potential jurors.

According to several media outlets, Travis Boys pulled a napkin from his clothing after a bathroom break and rubbed feces on his head, face and mouth.

The Judge dismissed potential jurors for the day and order a competency hearing for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Boys had previously been declared competent to stand trial in in the murder of Officer Deryle Holloway.

Prosecutors say Boys smuggled a gun into Officer Holloway’s patrol car after being arrested for shooting at his wife in 2015.

Investigators say that Boys shot and killed Holloway during an escape attempt.

Boys is charged with first degree murder.