WWE star The Miz riding as grand marshal for Krewe of Boo parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The French Quarter's annual Halloween parade, Krewe of Boo, has some local and world-famous celebrities riding this year.

The celebrity grand marshal for the parade is WWE superstar The Miz.

Saints sports legend Bobby Hebert, "The Cajun Cannon," will also ride along as a special guest, and this year's celebrity king is "Mr. Mardi Gras," Blaine Kern.

The Krewe is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and Kern is celebrating his 90th birthday.

The parade is Saturday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m.

It starts at Elysian Fields in the Marigny then moves through the Quarter from N. Peters and Decatur Streets to Jackson Square. It ends up in the Warehouse District at the Convention Center.

Visit the Krewe of Boo website for more information.