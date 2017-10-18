Woman who claims to be the girlfriend of Lee Harvey Oswald talks about their time together in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Today is also the birthday of Lee Harvey Oswald. Oswald is accused of killing the 35th President of the United States John F.Kennedy.

This morningJudythh Vary Baker who claims to have been Oswald's girlfriend in New Orleans, showed a group of people where the two worked in and spent time together while in the city and how Oswald was the one who showed her around town.

Even to this dayJudythh believes Oswald was innocent in the murder of President JFK. She even wrote a book called Me and Lee.

She said the book is about how she came to know, love, and lose, Lee Harvey Oswald.