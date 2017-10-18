Slidell police say he’s not trying to impersonate a cop but he is on the run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA -- Slidell police say it started as a post on social media and took off from there. It was the story of a man who was driving a white Ford Crown Victoria and trying to pullover people using an emergency light on the car -- which looks a lot like a police cruiser.

Turns out, police say, it didn't happen like that. They say the driver wasn't trying to pullover anyone. But they think he was using the car and the light to move through traffic more quickly.

Police released a photo of the car they say was used, and they identified the driver as 30-year-old James Ratliff. They also say Ratliff is wanted on a simple escape charge in Mississippi, larceny in Mississippi, and forgery in Hammond.

Police say Ratliff could be anywhere in the New Orleans area, but they say he's more likely to be somewhere on the North Shore. If you see him, call your local police department.

