Pet Fest postponed due to rainy weekend

METAIRIE- If you were heading out to Lafreniere Park this weekend for Jefferson SPCA’s 10th Annual Pet Fest, the event has been postponed due to the threat of some inclement weather.

The new date for the event has been rescheduled and will now take place on November 26th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed with their four-legged companions and register to compete in the Pet Costume Contest.

And for animal lovers looking for new members to add to the family, hundreds of homeless pets will be searching for their forever homes.

In 2016, more than 80 pets found new forever homes.