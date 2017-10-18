HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)
Ominous beginning: Pelicans whipped at Memphis
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)
The Pelicans were hoping to start fast. It didn’t happen in the opener at Memphis.
New Orleans fell 103-91, despite a combined 61 points, and 28 rebounds from DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis.
Cousins had 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 blocks. Davis had 33 points, and 18 rebounds. Both played extended minutes. Cousins played 38 minutes, Davis 40. Davis played despite batting strep throat.
The Pelicans bench was outscored 53-8.
“We have some things to tweak,” said head coach Alvin Gentry.
It better happen in a hurry. The Pelicans host the NBA champion Warriors Friday night at 8:30.