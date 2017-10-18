× Ominous beginning: Pelicans whipped at Memphis

The Pelicans were hoping to start fast. It didn’t happen in the opener at Memphis.

New Orleans fell 103-91, despite a combined 61 points, and 28 rebounds from DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis.

Cousins had 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 blocks. Davis had 33 points, and 18 rebounds. Both played extended minutes. Cousins played 38 minutes, Davis 40. Davis played despite batting strep throat.

The Pelicans bench was outscored 53-8.

“We have some things to tweak,” said head coach Alvin Gentry.

It better happen in a hurry. The Pelicans host the NBA champion Warriors Friday night at 8:30.