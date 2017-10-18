× Oak Street Po-Boy Festival delayed until November 12

NEW ORLEANS – The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival has been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather this weekend.

The annual celebration of the iconic yet humble New Orleans sandwich was slated to take over Oak Street this weekend, but the threat of rain caused a change in plans.

Here’s the official statement from the festival’s Facebook page:

“Due to the significant chance of inclement weather, the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is being rescheduled to Sunday Nov 12th. All of the same great poboys and bands, just a different day! Come join us on Nov 12th”