NOPD looking for man who pulled gun on woman twice in the same day

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who pulled a gun on a woman on two separate occasions on the same day earlier this month.

Thirty-four-year-old Sidney Frazier, who also goes by the name “Magic,” is accused of pulling a gun on a woman in the 4900 block of Bonita Drive on October 4, according to the NOPD.

Frazier threatened the unidentified woman’s life before leaving.

Several hours later, Frazier returned in a blue sedan and pointed a gun at the victim, once again making threats to her life.

Frazier was last seen in a white Buick SUV bearing Louisiana temporary license tag #17839415, according to the NOPD.

A warrant for two counts of two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm has been issued in Frazier’s name, and he is also wanted for domestic abuse battery in a separate incident.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sidney Frazier is asked to contact any Seventh District Detective at (504) 658-6070.