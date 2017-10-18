Need good vibes? Relaxation? Why not ‘Escape to Margaritaville?’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Jimmy Buffet is bringing a new Broadway show called, "Escape to Margaritaville" to the Saenger Theatre. You can expect to feel those Caribbean vibes and hear classic Jimmy Buffet hits, along with original songs made for the show.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez got a first look! Actress, Rema Webb who plays "Marley" in "Escape to Margaritaville" gave Kenny a tour of the set and backstage!

This musical is about the choices we make, and the become we become once we change our latitude. The show is about a part-time bartender and singer named Tully who thinks he's got life figured out until he meets a tourist who makes him question everything in his life.

While backstage, Webb introduced Kenny to Paul Tazewell, a Tony-award winner, who is the show's costume designer. "The Escape to Margaritaville look is defined by a lot of color and tropical patterns. The costumes are bold," Tazewell said.

"You all need to come and escape for two and a half hours and this show is just the experience to give you good vibes and make you feel good," Webb enthusiastically said.

"Escape to Margaritaville begins showing at the Saenger Theatre starting on Friday, October 20th and runs through Saturday, October 28th. For ticket information, click HERE.