× Man accused of killing 18-month-old daughter held without bond

New Orleans– Mark Hambrick, the man accused of stabbing and suffocating his 18-month-old daughter inside of their Bywater home will be held in Orleans parish prison without bond.

Hembrick had a first appearance in Magistrate court on Tuesday evening.

It was at that hearing that he was appointed a public defender and ordered to be held without bond by Judge Albert Thibodeaux.

Hambrick called police early Tuesday morning and told them that he had killed his 18-month-old daughter inside their home in the 3100 block of North Rampart Street.

Responding officers say that Hambrick was waiting for them on the front porch of his house when they arrived and that the daughter was found inside the home.

Officers say that Hembrick told them that he had stabbed and suffocated the child because “God” told him to do it.

The child died at the scene.

Hembrick is now charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.