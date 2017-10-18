× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Caramel Flavored Finds!

Caramel makes everything a notch more indulgent – and if you’re one who REALLY loves caramel everything, you’re in luck! We’ve got a whole morning of good-for-you caramel-flavored finds, starting with Molly’s top picks and worst bets in today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it!

LOVE IT!

PJ’s Salted Caramel Coffee

No sugar added + all of the health benefits of coffee

Available in single-serving Keurig-style cups + regular coffee beans

Halo Top Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream

Per ½ cup: 80 calories, 1 gram saturated fat, 15 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, 7 grams sugar, 5 grams protein

Ingredients include: milk, cream, eggs, erythritol, prebiotic fiber, milk protein concentrate, cane sugar, vegetable glycerin, sea salt, organic lemon peel, organic stevia

Arctic Zero Salted Caramel Ice Cream

Per ½ cup: 35 calories, 0 saturated fat, 7 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar, 3 grams protein

Ingredients include whey protein, cane sugar, chicory root, xanthan gum, stevia, monkfruit

ThinkThin Salted Caramel Protein & Fiber Bar

150 calories, 1.5 grams saturated fat, 20 grams carb, 5 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar, 10 grams protein

Ingredients include soy & whey protein blend, chicory fiber, brown rice syrup, glycerin, sunflower oil…

LIKE IT!

Special K Caramel Pretzel Cashew Protein Snack Bars

160 calories, 2.5 grams saturated fat, 17 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, 9 grams sugar, 8 grams protein

Ingredients include soy protein isolate, peanuts, corn fiber, sugar, cashews, pretzel pieces, corn syrup…

Werther’s Original Sugar-Free Caramel Candies

Only 10 calories each, BUT artificially sweetened with acesulfame potassium; first ingredient is sweetener isomalt; can cause GI upset

HATE IT!

Skinny Cow Next Level Vanilla Caramel Cones

170 calories, 3.5 grams sat fat, 28 grams carb, 0 fiber, 18 grams sugar, 3 grams protein

Ingredients include: skim milk, corn syrup, sugar, cream, wheat flour, sugar, sweetened condensed milk…

Caramel Apple Popcorn | e.g. by Archer Farms

Per 2/3 cup: 140 calories, 25 grams carb, 7 grams sugar

Ingredients include sugar, corn syrup, popcorn, apple chips (apple, oil, corn syrup), butter…

