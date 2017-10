× Library security guard shot in Bywater

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Bywater neighborhood.

Police responded to the 900 block of Alvar St. just around 7 p.m. and found a security guard shot in the lower back.

The guard who works at Alvar Library was on duty at the time.

He is said to be in critical condition.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.