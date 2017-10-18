× Get your tickets to see college basketball’s best in New Orleans!

NEW ORLEANS — Four of college basketball’s top teams are heading to New Orleans for the 2017 CBS Sports Classic.

The fourth-annual NCAA doubleheader will be held December 23rd at the Smoothie King Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20th and can be purchased through Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com, or through www.cbssportsclassic.com.

North Carolina will face Ohio State at 12:30 PM CST, followed by Kentucky and UCLA at approximately 3:00 PM CST. Tickets guarantee admission to both games.

Three of the four programs have enjoyed success in the Crescent City.

Both Kentucky and Ohio State advanced to the 2012 Final Four, with the Wildcats winning the national championship that year. North Carolina won two national titles in New Orleans in 1982 and 1993. New Orleans has also been kind to the Buckeyes’ football team, as Ohio State knocked off No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff en route to the 2015 national championship.

Including North Carolina’s national championship last season, collectively the four programs have won 26 NCAA titles. The quartet boasts 178 NCAA Tournament appearances and are among college basketball’s all-time winningest programs, combining for more than 7,900 victories.

Kentucky, North Carolina and UCLA appear in CBS Sports’ early top-20 rankings and, along with Ohio State, welcome top-25 recruiting classes to their respective campuses for the 2017-18 season.