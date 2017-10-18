× Get the Skinny: Dulce De Leche + Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with Caramel Corn | GF, low carb, no sugar added

Get the Skinny with Molly and Ben McLauchlin of Swerve, whipping up a batch of Dulce De Leche + Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with Caramel Corn – also known as Ben’s “Falling for You” Cupcakes! Low-carb and gluten-free with the tiniest bit of added sugar, these decadent caramel + pumpkin spice treats are sure to satisfy any fall craving!

Dulce De Leche + Pumpkin Spice Mini Cupcakes

Makes 24 servings

Dulce de Leche

Makes 1 cup

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon molasses

1/2 cup Swerve, Confectioners

1 stick unsalted butter (room temperature) or coconut oil (hardened)

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon xanthan gum

Instructions:

Heat molasses and Swerve on medium heat for about 5 minutes. Swerve will dissolve and become liquid. Add butter (it should bubble some), and whisk until completely melted. Add whipping cream and vanilla and whisk until combined.

Remove from heat and add salt and xanthan gum. Whisk until combined, set aside and let cool whisking every 10 minutes while it cools to continue activating the xanthan gum.

Vanilla Cupcake

Makes 24 servings

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cup almond flour

1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 cup whey unsweetened protein

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons butter (room temperature) or coconut oil

2/3 cup Swerve, Granular

3 eggs

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 1/2 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees and line a mini muffin tin with 24 liners. In a medium mixing bowl stir together the almond flour, baking powder, protein powder and salt.

With and electric mixer on a medium high speed, mix together softened butter and Swerve until creamy. On a medium speed add the eggs, lemon juice and vanilla. Mix until combined.

Add dry ingredients and mix until combined. Add almond milk and mix until combined. Remove mixer and stir a few times with a spatula.

Pour the batter evenly into muffin liners, about 3/4 full. Bake for 15-20 minutes. A toothpick inserted in the middle should come out mostly clean; it should not come out completely dry. Let cool for 5 minutes and then remove to wire rack to cool completely.

Dulce de Leche Pumpkin Spice Icing

Ingredients:

1 stick of unsalted butter (room temperature)

1 8 ounce stick of cream cheese (room temperature)

1 teaspoon vanilla

3/4 cup Swerve, Confectioners

2 teaspoon pumpkin spice

1 tablespoon heavy whipping cream or milk

1/2 cup dulce de leche

Instructions:

In an electric or hand mixer combine all ingredients except for dulce de leche. Beat until combined for about 10 minutes on high speed.

Add room temperature dulce de leche to frosting mixture and gently fold in to create a swirl with icing and leche. Place in icing bag and pipe onto cupcakes or use a knife and spread onto cupcakes.

Per serving: 160 calories, 14 grams fat, 6 grams saturated fat, 145 mg sodium, 13 grams carbohydrates (1.5 grams net carbs), 1.5 grams fiber, 1.5 grams sugar, 5.5 grams protein.

